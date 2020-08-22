Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's extra-inning win over the Rays.

He opened the scoring for the Jays in the second inning with a blast off Ryan Yarbrough. Hernandez could be heating up again, as he also homered in his first at-bat in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader. On the season, the 27-year-old is slashing .290/.316/.634 with nine homers and 17 RBI through 24 games.