Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Goes yard twice at Fenway
Hernandez went 2-for-2 with two walks, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox.
The 26-year-old is enjoying his visit to Fenway Park, launching three homers over the last two games. Despite the power surge, Hernandez is slashing just .207/.273/.396 on the year with 11 home runs and 32 RBI through 68 games.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Delivers three-run homer•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Sitting second time in three days•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Heads to bench•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Knocks in two•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Returns to lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Sits again Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...