Hernandez went 2-for-2 with two walks, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox.

The 26-year-old is enjoying his visit to Fenway Park, launching three homers over the last two games. Despite the power surge, Hernandez is slashing just .207/.273/.396 on the year with 11 home runs and 32 RBI through 68 games.