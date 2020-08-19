Hernandez (back) will start in right field and bat second Wednesday against the Orioles.

Hernandez was withheld from the lineup for Tuesday's 8-7 win due to back tightness, but manager Charlie Montoyo still allowed the 27-year-old to enter the contest as a pinch hitter. The Blue Jays' decision to include Hernandez in the starting nine a day later suggests the back issue is something that he'll be able to regularly play through moving forward. Through 13 games in August, Hernandez is batting .280 with three home runs, three doubles, eight RBI and four runs.