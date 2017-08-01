Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins believes Hernandez, who was acquired via trade Monday, is ready for the big leagues, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

"Teoscar is a guy that we've liked for a while," Atkins said. "He's someone that we feel can make an impact in the short term and the long term. If we had a need tomorrow, he can fill in immediately as an everyday major-league player, and certainly moving forward will be an option for us." Unfortunately, the club's outfield is already overcrowded.