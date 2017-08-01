Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Has support from GM
Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins believes Hernandez, who was acquired via trade Monday, is ready for the big leagues, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
"Teoscar is a guy that we've liked for a while," Atkins said. "He's someone that we feel can make an impact in the short term and the long term. If we had a need tomorrow, he can fill in immediately as an everyday major-league player, and certainly moving forward will be an option for us." Unfortunately, the club's outfield is already overcrowded.
