Hernandez went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Braves.
Hernandez didn't do anything flashy as all three of his hits went for singles but he continued to look very confident at the plate. The 28-year-old missed most of April while on the COVID-19 injured list but is slashing .326/.383/.488 with two home runs, 12 RBI and six runs scored since he returned April 30. Hernandez should remain a regular fixture in the lineup even when George Springer (quadriceps) returns from the injured list if he continues to swing the bat the way he has lately.
