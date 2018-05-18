Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Held out Friday
Hernandez (back) is not in the lineup against Oakland on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Hernandez will remain on the bench for a second straight day due to back soreness while Dwight Smith gets another start in the outfield. There hasn't been any word as to the severity of Hernandez's injury, so consider him day-to-day moving forward.
