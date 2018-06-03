Hernandez (foot) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers.

Hernandez departed Saturday's game early after fouling a ball off his left foot, so he'll be given Sunday off to recuperate from the injury. X-rays on Hernandez's foot returned negative, leaving the Blue Jays optimistic that the 25-year-old will avoid the disabled list. Randal Grichuk will pick up a start in right field in place of Hernandez in the series finale.