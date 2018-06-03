Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Held out Sunday vs. Tigers
Hernandez (foot) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers.
Hernandez departed Saturday's game early after fouling a ball off his left foot, so he'll be given Sunday off to recuperate from the injury. X-rays on Hernandez's foot returned negative, leaving the Blue Jays optimistic that the 25-year-old will avoid the disabled list. Randal Grichuk will pick up a start in right field in place of Hernandez in the series finale.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Suffers foot bruise Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Collects three hits•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Launches eighth homer Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Retreats to bench Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Held out Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...