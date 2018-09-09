Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Hernandez subs in and goes deep
Hernandez came in to replace the injured Randal Grichuk and went 2 for 2 with a double and a three-run home run.
The home run came in the 8th inning to break the game open. "The multi-hit game was just hit third such game since over the past five weeks while the homer was one of two he has hit in the past calendar month. What looked like a surefire 30 homer season at one point in the summer has become a more pedestrian power season.
