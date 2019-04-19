Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in a 7-4 victory against the Twins on Thursday.

He finally belted his first home run of the year Monday, and apparently that's opened the well. He has two bombs and six RBI in the last four games. Overall, Hernandez is batting .250 with five extra-base hits, 12 RB(, eight runs and a steal in 64 at-bats this season.