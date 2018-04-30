Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-2 victory over the Rangers.

Hernandez has now picked up at least one hit in five consecutive games, as he hit his fourth home run of the season Sunday. The 25-year-old has started the season on a strong note, as he's hitting .316 with a 1.092 OPS after appearing in 14 games.