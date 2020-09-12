Hernandez (oblique) hit off a tee Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez landed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left oblique strain. While initial reports held that he would miss significant time, later reports called the issue "mild." The fact that he's already swinging again is certainly a good sign, but he has no clear timetable for his return.
