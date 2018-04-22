Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Yankees.

Hernandez was the Blue Jays' only source of run production, as his solo home run in the sixth inning was the only run Toronto managed to score against Luis Severino and the Yankees. Hernandez has started to find his groove at the dish lately and has slugged three home runs over the last five games, collecting eight RBI in that time.