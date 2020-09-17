Hernandez is starting in right field and batting cleanup Thursday against the Yankees.

The 27-year-old was activated off the injured list Wednesday but didn't see the field during the loss to the Yankees, but he'll rejoin the starting nine for the series finale. The team still figures to be caution with his playing time after dealing with the oblique issue. Hernandez has a .308/.358/.637 with 14 homers, 27 runs, 27 RBI and five stolen bases in 39 games this season.