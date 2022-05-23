Hernandez went 0-for-3 with a walk Sunday in the Blue Jays' 3-2 loss to the Reds.

Fantasy managers were hoping that Hernandez would provide a shot in the arm after he returned to action May 7 following a three-plus-week stint on the injured list due to an oblique strain, but the 29-year-old has instead been one of the majors' least productive everyday players in the ensuing two weeks. In his 13 starts since rejoining the Toronto lineup, Hernandez is slashing .100/.135/.180 with a 3.8 percent walk rate and 30.8 percent strikeout rate.