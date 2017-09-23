Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Homers again Saturday
Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Yankees.
Hernandez blasted his fourth home run of the season to put the Blue Jays on the board in the third inning of a game they'd eventually lose. He's homered in back-to-back contests to bring his slugging percentage to .550, and he could be heating up as we enter the last week of the fantasy season.
