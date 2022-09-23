Hernandez went 1-for-4 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 10-5 loss to the Rays.

Hernandez took Ryan Yarbrough deep on a 3-2 curveball in the second inning to make it a 2-3 ballgame. The right fielder was quiet after that, failing to reach base again and striking out in two of his next three at-bats. Hernandez is hitting an underwhelming .232 with two homers, six RBI and seven runs scored so far in the month of September.