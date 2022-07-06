Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Athletics.
Hernandez posted his fifth multi-hit effort in his last 10 games. In that span, the outfielder's gone 12-for-35 (.343) with two homers, four RBI and four runs scored. He's up to a decent .258/.308/.452 slash line through 237 plate appearances. Hernandez has added nine homers, 32 RBI, 27 runs scored, three stolen bases, 14 doubles and a triple.
