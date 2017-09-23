Play

Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Yankees.

Hernandez blasted his fourth homer of the season to put the Blue Jays on the board in the third inning of a game they'd eventually lose. He's homered in back-to-back contests to bring his slugging percentage to .550, and he could be heating up as we enter the last week of the fantasy season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast