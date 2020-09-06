Hernandez's injury is believed to be in the rib area and not related to the back tightness he has experienced over the past couple weeks, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

An MRI is scheduled for Sunday to determine the full extent of the injury. Longley was the first to report that Hernandez is expected to miss "serious time," although the exact timeline won't be known until the MRI results are read. Hernandez appeared to injure himself on a swing during Saturday night's game.