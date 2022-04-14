Hernandez left Wednesday's game against the Yankees after appearing to hurt his abdomen or oblique while swinging. Bradley Zimmer replaced him in the game.
Hernandez appeared to be in some discomfort at the beginning of his at-bat and caught the attention of the Blue Jays trainer, but he subsequently waved off the help. On the next swing, he appeared to be in greater pain and subsequently left the game.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Likely bound for IL•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: MRI on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Exits with side discomfort•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Mashes first homer of 2022•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Back in lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Homers in minor-league game•