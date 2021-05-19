Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.

Hernandez has hit safely in each of his last three games, but he's also recorded five multi-hit contests over his last eight appearances. He's hitting .452 with a 1.256 OPS during that eight-game stretch, a span in which he's also recorded two homers, six RBI and five runs scored.