Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Keeps raking Wednesday
Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-7 loss to the Red Sox.
His ninth-inning shot off Brandon Workman was too little too late for the Jays, but it did give Hernandez eight homers in 23 games since coming to Toronto -- with six of those blasts coming in the last six games. The 24-year-old's big finish to 2017 will put him in the driver's seat when it comes to winning a starting spot next spring.
