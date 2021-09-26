Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over Minnesota.

The outfielder tied the game at 1-1 with his second inning blast. He also scored in the eighth inning on a Danny Jansen single. Hernandez has cooled off a little lately, going 9-for-40 with four homers, nine RBI and seven runs scored across his last 11 games. Overall, he still owns an excellent .302/.352/.533 slash line with 31 long balls, 111 RBI, 90 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 566 plate appearances.