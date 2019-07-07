Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Knocks in two
Hernandez went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's win over the Orioles.
Hernandez inflicted damage in the sixth inning, driving in two on an infield single to shortstop. He's been seeing the ball well at the dish of late, collecting a base knock in five of his last six contests. However, he'll head into the All-Star break batting just .204 over 63 games this season.
