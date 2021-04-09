Hernandez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday after exposure to someone who'd tested positive outside of the team, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
He will need to go through the proper testing protocols before returning. The team did not answer questions about whether Hernandez himself tested positive, due to privacy reasons, just referencing a possible exposure to the virus.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Goes yard in opener•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Solid spring so far•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Reaches deal with Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Day off Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Crushes two-run shot•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Clubs 15th homer•