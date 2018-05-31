Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.

Hernandez took Eduardo Rodriguez deep in the sixth inning to knot the game at 2-2, though J.D. Martinez responded with a two-run homer of his own in the bottom half of the frame which put the Red Sox up for good. The long ball was Hernandez's fourth of May and eighth of the season, though he struck out in his other three at-bats and now owns a tough .212/.245/.404 slash line across 25 games this month.

