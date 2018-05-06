Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Rays.

The homer was his fifth of the season in only 21 games. Hernandez has been cooling down recently, but he still carries a .270/.327/.573 slash line and he continues to hit at or near the top of the Jays lineup, providing him with extra at-bats and run-producing opportunities.