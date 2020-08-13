Hernandez went 1-for-6 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Marlins.
His blistering start to the season has predictably cooled -- Wednesday's homer was his fifth of the year, but his first in August. Hernandez is still slashing a solid .267/.286/.583, however, with nine RBI and eight runs through 15 games.
