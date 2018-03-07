Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Launches first homer of spring
Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's Grapefruit League loss to the Braves.
We saw this regularly in September, with Hernandez going off for eight homers and a .602 SLG over the final month last season. The 36 strikeouts over that stretch (95 plate appearances) were sobering, and the Blue Jays' additions in the outfield this winter suggest they are hesitant to give Hernandez a steady major-league role right away in 2018. Hernandez will see more time in the immediate future with Steve Pearce down with a calf injury, according to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca, but if Pearce returns in a few days as expected, there may not be a place for Hernandez on the Opening Day roster.
