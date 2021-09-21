Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Rays.
Hernandez opened up the scoring with a solo blast to right-center field in the second inning to put the Blue Jays up 1-0 but was quiet at the plate the rest of the night. The first-time All-Star this year has been heating up as October approaches, slashing .346/.433/.679 with seven homers, 23 RBI, 23 runs scored, two steals and 8:22 BB:K over his last 21 games. Hernandez continues to enjoy a career year in which he's already set personal bests across almost every single hitting category. For the year, he's slashing .303/.353/.529 with 29 homers, 107 RBI, 86 runs scored, 11 steals and 34:139 BB:K over 546 plate appearances.
