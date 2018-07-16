Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Launches home run Sunday
Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Sunday against Boston.
Hernandez managed to tie the game at 2-2 with a two-run blast to left field in the third inning, but the Red Sox would push across three more runs over the next few innings to take the series finale. The 25-year-old right fielder has notched a base hit in seven of his last 10 games, and he'll head into the break hitting .257 with 15 homers and 39 RBI over 76 games.
