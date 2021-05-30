Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a home run in Sunday's win over Cleveland.

Hernandez has hit safely in eight of the Blue Jays' last nine contests and has gone deep thrice during that span, though his solo shot Sunday ended a streak of four straight games without a long ball. The 28-year-old outfielder continues to be one of the most productive hitters for Toronto and is hitting .317 with a .885 OPS on the season.

