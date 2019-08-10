Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, three RBI, two runs and a walk during an 8-2 victory against the Yankees on Friday.

It's a small sample, but Hernandez has multiple hits in three of his last five games. It was also his second game of the season with multiple home runs, and with the pair of homers Thursday, Hernandez is on pace to surpass his 22 homers from last year. He is batting .224 with 17 homers, 43 RBI, 42 runs and four steals in 294 at-bats.