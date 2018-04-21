Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Launches second homer Friday
Hernandez went 1-for-3 with two walks, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 8-5 win over the Yankees.
He took Sonny Gray deep in the third inning, giving Hernandez two homers in six games since being called up from Triple-A Buffalo. His .370/.433/.778 slash line will cool down, but with Randal Grichuk struggling at the plate, Hernandez should continue seeing regular playing time as long as he's producing.
