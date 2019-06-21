Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Angels.

Hernandez slugged a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning, marking his seventh long ball on the campaign. He missed two games earlier in the week with a left wrist sprain, but he proved his health Thursday night by leaving the yard. Hernandez is now slashing .208/.277/.382 over 51 games this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories