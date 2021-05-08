Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 10-4 loss to Houston.
Hernandez's third home run of the season came off Kent Emanuel in the ninth inning of Friday's blowout loss. He's up to 13 RBI with a .697 OPS through 64 plate appearances.
