Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Launches two more homers
Hernandez stayed hot Tuesday, going 2-for-5 with a solo homer and a three-run shot against the Red Sox.
He's been on a five-game massacre of opposing pitchers, a span in which Hernandez has gone 7-for-21 (.333) with five homers, nine RBI and eight runs. While he was never known as a power hitter coming up through the minors, Hernandez has now ripped 25 long balls across his three stops (Double-A, Triple-A and the majors) this year, and he also has good speed that he hasn't brought to bear with the Jays yet. Use him well down the stretch, and don't sleep on him next season.
