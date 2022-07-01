Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Rays.

The 29-year-old wrapped up his June resurgence with one last big performance, taking Ryan Yarbrough deep in the second inning to give the Blue Jays a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Hernandez has five multi-hit efforts in the last 10 games, and he slashed a blistering .327/.357/.607 through 27 games in June with six of his eight homers and 20 of his 31 RBI on the season.