Hernandez is expected to land on the 10-day injured list as a result of the left side issue he picked up in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Yankees, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

The Blue Jays labeled Hernandez's injury as left side discomfort shortly after he exiting Wednesday's contest, but an MRI will confirm whether or not the outfielder is dealing with an oblique strain. Even if he avoids an oblique strain, Hernandez's injury is still likely significant enough to result in a trip to the IL, especially after he already missed time with a similar injury in 2020. Expect the Blue Jays to provide an update on his status prior to Thursday's series finale in New York.