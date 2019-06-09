Hernandez will start in center field and bat fifth Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Since his promotion from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Hernandez has started in all five of the Blue Jays' games and should continue to make regular turns in center field with the big club lacking many appealing alternatives. In order to find consistent success at the big-league level, Hernandez may need to reduce his 29.9 percent strikeout rate, which has limited his average to .196 across 157 plate appearances this season.