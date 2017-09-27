Hernandez is emerging as the leading candidate to replace free agent Jose Bautista in Toronto's 2018 starting outfield, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

All signs point to Bautista not returning next season, which leaves at least one starting outfield spot up for grabs next year. Hernandez has been impressive -- hitting .274 with a .952 OPS and seven home runs -- in 22 games this season, but his high strikeout rate (33.7 percent) continues to be a sore spot. Manager John Gibbons has offered glowing reviews of the 24-year-old, but the Jays will have money to spend during the offseason if Hernandez struggles learning to stay disciplined at the plate.