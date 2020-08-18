Hernandez was held out of Tuesday's lineup versus the Orioles due to back tightness, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

The 27-year-old apparently isn't completely unavailable for Tuesday's game, but the team is likely to give him the full night off if possible. It doesn't appear to be a serious concern, so Hernandez should be considered day-to-day. Cavan Biggio will slide out to right field while Brandon Drury starts at the keystone in Baltimore.