Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

The Blue Jays hit for the homer cycle as a team, getting a solo shot from George Springer, a two-run blast from Vladimir Guerrero and a grand slam from Lourdes Gurriel, but it was Hernandez's three-run bomb in the seventh inning off Wandy Peralta that proved to be the game-winning hit. Hernandez has launched half of his six homers on the year over the last five games, part of a June surge that has seen him slash .329/.373/.600 with 13 RBI through 17 games on the month.