Hernandez went 3-for-6 with two home runs, a double, six RBI and one strikeout in Sunday's 18-4 win over the Red Sox.

Hernandez put the Blue Jays on the board with a three-run homer in the top of the first inning, and he plated three more runs with a home run in the fourth. The 28-year-old is now hitting .294 with 10 home runs, 40 RBI and 25 runs this year.