Hernandez will undergo an MRI after leaving Wednesday's win over the Yankees with discomfort in his left side, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hernandez said the issue feels similar to the oblique injury he dealt with during the 2020 campaign, which required a brief stint on the 10-day injured list. The 29-year-old's outlook should receive additional clarity after he undergoes the MRI on Thursday, and he may be unavailable for the series finale against the Yankees regardless of the imaging results.