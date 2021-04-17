Hernandez (illness) is no longer experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and was symptomatic for several days. Although he'll miss at least 10 days due to the league's health and safety protocols, Hernandez will be eligible to return as soon as April 23 against the Rays if he can test negative before then.
