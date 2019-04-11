Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Not in lineup
Hernandez is not starting Thursday against Boston.
Hernandez has had nearly an everyday role for the Blue Jays this season, starting 11 of the first 13 games. That could change soon, however, as he's hitting just .179/.298/.256 on the season. Billy McKinney slides over to left field Thursday, with Socrates Brito starting in right.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Third straight start•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Finding power stroke•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Blasts first spring homer•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Big day at dish•
-
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Possibly entering season in platoon•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hold on: Scott's 'Do-Not-Drop' List
Wondering who you can drop for the latest player making noise on the waiver wire? Scott White...
-
Buy the delayed breakouts?
Potential may not adhere to a schedule, but it never dies. Scott White looks at 14 players...
-
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...