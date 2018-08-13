Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Not in Monday's lineup
Hernandez is out of the lineup versus the Royals on Monday, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.
Hernandez will retreat to the bench following six straight starts, during which he's gone 4-for-19 with a pair of home runs and four RBI. In his absence, Randal Grichuk and Curtis Granderson will man the corner outfield spots.
