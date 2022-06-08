Hernandez isn't starting Wednesday against the Royals.
Hernandez will get a breather after he hit .364 with a homer, a triple, five doubles, eight RBI, seven runs and a stolen base while starting in the last eight games. Raimel Tapia will start in right field and bat fifth.
