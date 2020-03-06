Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Nursing sore groin
Hernandez has been held out of game action with groin soreness, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
It's unclear when exactly Hernandez was first bothered by the injury, but he hasn't seen Grapefruit League action in at least a few days. The injury isn't believed to be severe, but the 27-year-old has no official timetable for his return.
